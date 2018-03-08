Leading Trial Lawyer Selected to the 2018 Super Lawyers List

John F. Denove, an accomplished California trial attorney has been named to the prestigious annual Super Lawyers list for the 13th year in a row.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – John F. Denove, a partner in the firm Cheong, Denove, Rowell & Bennett, has again been selected to the SuperLawyers list for the thirteenth consecutive time since 2005. This prestigious honor is reserved for those who have demonstrated excellence in the practice of law and is limited to less than five percent of the attorneys in the state.

Throughout his career, Mr. Denove has been the recipient of several honors. He was selected by his peers to be included in The Best Lawyers in America, in the specialty of Personal Injury Litigation. He is recognized as one of the Top 500 Plaintiff Attorneys in the United States by LawDragon. The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers Association voted him as Trial Lawyer of the Year. He is also rated AV Preeminent, the highest rating possible by Martindale- Hubbell.

Mr. Denove has received recognition from the Members of Congress of the United States of America, California Senate, the California Legislature, the Los Angeles Superior Court, the County of Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, the Los Angeles City Attorney, the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and the Metropolitan News Enterprise.

As a California trial attorney, Denove has tried more than 100 civil cases before a jury. He has been formally recognized as one of the attorneys who assisted the task force in the preparation of the Judicial Council of California CACI jury instructions. He has been invited to and has lectured to both attorneys and physicians. These lectures include such topics as trial practice, medical malpractice, insurance bad faith, products liability and premises liability. He levels the playing field for his clients by aggressively defending his client’s rights.

Cheong Denove, Rowell & Bennett is an active and successful law practice conducted on a statewide basis by trial attorneys skilled and experienced in virtually all areas of civil litigation. We have the special knowledge and skill to expertly handle personal injury and wrongful death cases in specialized and complex areas of the law.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

