Image Recognition Market Major Player Revenue and Forecast To 2022

Market Highlights

The global image recognition market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the emergence of cloud technologies and growing demand for high bandwidth data services across different industry verticals. Image recognition refers to a technique used for acquiring, processing, scrutinizing, and sympathizing images. It has emerged as most popular alternative to other recognition technologies. Increasing use of image recognition applications and increasing use of high bandwidth data services is one major factor driving the growth of image recognition market. Also, increasing security applications and products enabled with image recognition functions is another major factor driving the market growth. The image recognition market is highly competitive due to the increase in acceptance of technology across various industry verticals and by different companies. The growing trend of virtual reality and other stimulation products is creating a huge market potential for image recognition solutions and services.

Key players

The global competitors in gesture recognition sector are Jestec (LTU Technologies) (Japan), Honeywell (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Itraff Technology (Poland), Sharp Vision Software (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan), NEC (Japan), Hitachi(Japan), Catchoom and others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1315

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of Image Recognition is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). The security and surveillance application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for high level security applications and growing awareness regarding the same. Whereas, the based on component, the hardware sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the image recognition market owing to increasing adoption of devices enabled with image recognition software and solutions.

Competitive Analysis

The Image Recognition Market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/image-recognition-market

Industry News

Dec 2017 – Slyce Canada gets ACOA funding. The federal government has provided a financial boost to Slyce Canada Inc. in New Waterford. Slyce wants to enhance its image recognition technology to include the additional product categories of shoes, furniture, jewellery and patterns.

June 2017 – Wikitude & Lenovo converge for Augmented Reality cloud platform. The Augmented Human Cloud will combine Wikitude’s image recognition and marker less tracking technology with remote video, workflow and content editing and authoring, and deep learning recognition applications from Lenovo New Vision (LNV), the AR-focused subsidiary of Lenovo.

Target Audience: