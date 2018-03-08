Green Data Center Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Trend And Industry Forecast Report By 2025

This report studies the global Green Data Center market, analyzes and researches the Green Data Center development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
- IBM Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Ericsson
- Dell, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- EMC Corporation
- Emerson Network Power
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- American Power Conversation Corporation (Schneider Electric SA)
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-green-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/request-sample
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- EU
- Japan
- China
- India
- Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- PUE 1 to 1.5
- PUE 1.5 to 2
- PUE Greater than 2
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-green-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Application, Green Data Center can be split into
- Air Conditioning
- Power Backup
- Storage & Servers
- Network
- Security Appliances