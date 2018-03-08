Green Concrete will Lead to a Demand for Newer Processes, Services and Technologies, And Forecast To 2025

Summary:

The global green concrete market has be categorized into product, end-user and regions. Based on the product, the market has been categorised into Fly Ash-based, Slag-based, and Geopolymer. Based on end-users the market has be bifurcated into residential, non-residential, industrial and infrastructure.

Green concrete is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary concrete. It is considered a maintainable construction material as it consumes less natural resources and less energy and emits a smaller amount carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green concrete reduces water consumption by 20%. The green concrete market is in its emerging stage and is currently limited to developed countries. However, awareness about the product would boost its adoption in developing countries as well. Major factors driving the global green concrete and concrete market are plenty of raw material and rising adoption of the green building concept.

The major factors driving the green concrete market are due to the reduction of carbon footprints by about 40-50% during the production process, the rise in the constriuction activities in the developing nations and the major reason is the usage of less water. Apart form all this it also provides excelent thermal insulation, and high level of fire resistance that enables the structure built with green concrete withstand the temperatures upto 2400F

Asia Plastic Recycling Market by Region :

Geographically, the Green Concrete market has been bifrucated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Green Concrete market size and forecast period for each region has been estmated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by irrigation products, end-users and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Green Concrete market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

The major companies that provide Green Concrete include:

• Taiheiyo Concrete Corporation

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

• China National Building Material Company Limited

• Votorantim cimentos S.A.

• Taiwan Concrete Corporation

