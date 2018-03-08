Global Wireless Bluetooth Printers Market: Asia Pacific Expected to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

A new comprehensive study titled “Global Market Study on Wireless Bluetooth Printers: Inkjet Printers Expected to be the Second Largest Printer Type During 2017-2025” has been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The global wireless Bluetooth printer market is projected to reach nearly US$ 43 Bn in revenues by the end of 2025, growing at a rate of nearly 7.65% CAGR during the assessment period.

The report offers detailed analysis on the key factors that are influencing market growth. According to the report, the global shift from wired consumer electronics to wireless consumer electronics are the key factors that are driving the adoption of wireless Bluetooth printers. Increase in the use of POS printers, combined with growing emphasis on convenience and ease of use are the other factors driving market growth.

In addition to offer analysis on the key drivers in the market, the report also offers insights on the key restraining factors impacting sales of wireless Bluetooth printers. High cost of Wireless Bluetooth printers continues to be a key challenge, whereas technology issues such as limited range and higher consumption of power are other impediments currently.

The global market has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for detailed insight and these segments are printer type, sales channel, end user industries, pricing type and region. The printer type segment has further been divided into sub-segments that are inkjet, laser, thermal, zink and others. Thermal printers continue to remain the largest segment in terms of revenue, whereas zink printers are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

By sales channel segment, e-commerce continues to the global market is bifurcated into retail shops and e-commerce. Currently, e-commerce accounts for the largest revenue share, whereas retail shops are likely to grow at a high CAGR of over 9% during the assessment period.

By end user industries segment, the global market is categorized into commercial (healthcare, travel & hospitality, government & public sector, educational institutions, IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, and others) and residential. Commercial segment accounts for a leading revenue share of the market, whereas residential segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR.

By pricing type segment, the global market is divided into 100 – 550, 551 – 1000, 1001 – 3500 and more than 3500. The 100-550 segment was estimated at nearly US$ 13 Bn in the year 2017, and it is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By region, the study has divided the market globally into key regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the assessment period. According to the report, steady sales in China and India are likely to induce momentum in the Asia Pacific wireless Bluetooth printers market. The Asia Pacific Wireless Bluetooth printers market is projected to grow at over 9% CAGR during the assessment period.

The profile and snapshot provided in the report for some of the companies are BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Canon Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Star Micronics America Inc., CognitiveTPG, Polaroid Corporation, Bixolon Co., Ltd. and Able Systems Limited.

