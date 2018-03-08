Global Vitamin D Ingredients Market Key Insights and Growth Forecast till 2026

Now-a-days, Vitamin D deficiency, along with diseases such as rickets is becoming a common threat due to less exposure to sunlight coupled with unhealthy eating habits. The working class population across the world spends most of the daytime at the workplace, which reduces the intake of vitamin D3 and D2. People living in urban areas are more vulnerable to vitamin D3 and D2 deficiency when compared with people living in rural areas. Considering this fact, a report titled “Vitamin D Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” has been recently added to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This report is an analysis of the current situation as well as future prospects of the global vitamin D ingredients market.

The report begins with an elaborate executive summary and definitions of key market categories and their share in the global Vitamin D ingredients market. The executive summary is followed by a brief overview of the global Vitamin D ingredients market, which comprises analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are likely to influence the demand and performance of the global Vitamin D ingredients market over the assessment period. Furthermore, to understand the attractiveness of the market, the study provides a market attractiveness index, along with a segmental and regional revenue forecast with detailed insights about the market’s attractiveness based on key metrics such as absolute dollar opportunity, CAGR and incremental opportunity.

Through extensive market research, the report has observed that shift in preferences towards natural sources from synthetic Vitamin D ingredients is expected to be dominant and pose a high threat for new entrants. Besides this, due to high prices of certain natural bases, raw material procurement is a major concern for companies operating in Vitamin D ingredients market. The global vitamin D ingredients market is largely dependent on macro-economic factors such as consumer spending, purchase power parity, increasing Vitamin D deficiency, growing vitamin production and distribution market and fruit pharmaceutical application industry growth.

The report has provides PESTLE analysis while researching the global Vitamin D ingredients market. Economic, political, social, technology, environmental and legal components have been studied within PESTLE analysis. It has also used Porter’s Five Force model to study the performance of the Vitamin D ingredients market. In order to make the report organized and easy to comprehend, the overall market is segmented based on key parameters such as application, source, product, form and region.

Some of the key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Dishman Netherlands B.V., Royal DSM N.V., Barr Pharmaceuticals, Lycored Limited, Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Company Limited, Fermenta Biotech Ltd, Schiff Nutrition International, Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser), Glaxo Smith Kline and J.R. Carlson Laboratories.

