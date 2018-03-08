Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

This report provides an analysis of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification companies is to ensure the maintenance of health, safety, and quality requirements of their clients’ products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and
certification services wherein the major purpose is to help increase the productivity and also help local manufacturers to comply with the global standards.
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Trends and Opportunities
The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the Testing, Inspection and Certification market. The Testing, Inspection and Certification market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Segmentation
The global testing, inspection and certification market is bifurcated by service type, sourcing type and industry. By type, the market is categorized into testing & inspection and certification. Among these, testing & inspection is the major segment which is expected to fuel the growth of this market over the forecast period. Based on sourcing type, the market is segmented into in-house sourcing and outsourcing. Furthermore, the industry segment is categorized into infrastructure & construction, transformational & contract manufacturing, food & beverages, agriculture & forest, information technologies, chemical, healthcare & pharmaceutical, transportation & logistics, travel & tourism, energy & utilities, water & wastewater management, government, education, textile, cosmetics and others. Among these, infrastructure & construction and energy & utilities are the key segment which are expected to enhance the growth of the market around the globe. The energy & utilities sector was the largest contributor in the testing, inspection, and certification market in 2015 and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Competitive Dynamics
The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the Testing, Inspection and Certification around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.
Some of the major players in global Testing, Inspection and Certification market are Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, SGS Group, ASTM International, ALS Ltd., TUV SUD AG, DNV GL Group AS, AsureQuality Ltd., Underwriters Laboratories Inc, Dekra SE, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, and TÜV Rheinland Group. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Market Segmentation:
Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Service Type
Testing and Inspection
Certification
Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Sourcing Type
In-house Sourcing
Outsourcing
Testing, Inspection and Certification Market, by Industry
Infrastructure & Construction
Transformational & Contract Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Agriculture & Forest
Information Technologies
Chemical
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Transportation &Logistics
Travel & Tourism
Energy & Utilities
Water & Wastewater Management
Government
Education
Textile
Cosmetics
Others
In addition, the report provides analysis of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market with respect to the following geographic segments:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Spain
Italy
Portugal
Poland
The U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
India
China
Japan
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Egypt
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Chile
Ecuador
Peru
Colombia
Rest of South America
