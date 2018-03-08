Global Market Study on Recycled Plastic: Resin Type Projected to be a Comparatively High Growth Segment Through 2025

Summary:

Strong demand for recycled plastics is working in the industry’s favor. Major users of plastic packaging, apparently responding to consumer desires, have begun incorporating at least some recycled plastic content in their products as part of the growing interest in recycling. Recycled resin demand is on the rise as prices for the two major recycled resins, PET and HDPE, continue to hold value or appreciate against their virgin counterparts.

Plastic recycling is the method of recovering either scrap or waste plastic and reprocessing the material into some kind of useful products. Large amount of plastic that is used is of non-biodegradable nature; therefore its recycling is an effort to decrease plastic in the waste stream. Thus, it will enable us to reduce the enormous amount of plastic pollution. The process of plastic recycling includes utilizing any type of plastic, arranging it into various polymers and then chipping it and melting it down to pellets. After encompassing this stage, it can be used to make items of any category such as plastic chairs or tables. The process of recycling also involves soft plastics such as polyethylene film and bags. This plastic recycling operation has been taking place since the 1970s and thus, has made the plastic products production amongst the most efficient operations presently.

The global plastic recycling market can be classified based on source, type and region. On the basis of source, the global plastic recycling market is classified into rigid and non-rigid plastics. Depending upon type, the global market is segmented into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and others.

Among the market segments, the demand for recycled HDPE and PET plastics are expected to command a major share in the global market. These types of plastics are majorly utilized for preparing bottles utilized as household chemicals, storage containers, and personal care products. The higher grade of HDPE is utilized for preparing milk bottles, beverage containers, juice cans, and other edible liquid cans.

The global plastic recycling market is expected to garner maximum revenue in the forecast period. Factors such rising concern for the environment has deepened the focus on recycling plastics. Although plastic has large number of applications in healthcare, automotive, defense, and energy industries, the plastics material recycling becomes significant from an environmental opinion as it enables to keep global warming, environmental pollution and ozone layer depletion, under control. Therefore, the increased concern for the environment is anticipated to fuel the recycled plastics market growth in the future.

Plastic Recycling Market by Application:

• Food Contact

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Textile

• Construction

The major companies that provide Plastic Recycling Market include:

• Kuusakoski Oy

• Plasgran Ltd.

• Envisison Plastics

• KW plastics

• Avangard Innovative

• B. Schoenberg & Co

• Custom Polymers

• Delta Plastics

• UltrePET

Asia Plastic Recycling Market by Region :

Based on regions, the global plastic recycling market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to command the maximum market share and would lead the plastic recycling market during the forecast period. Factors such as the easy availability of skilled workforce as well as advanced techniques for recycling PET, HDPE, and PP plastics in the region is expected to fuel the plastic recycling market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the swiftest growth in the plastic recycling market. This region is highly engaged in activities such as parings and transforming the plastic scrap into recycled resins for additional applications. The availability of cheap labor and lenient governmental regulations have resulted in the swift growth of this region.

