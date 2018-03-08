Global Intumescent Coatings Market Key Insights and Growth Forecast till 2024

Due to the significant increase in the building and construction activities, fueled by the swift rise in urbanization, the demand for intumescent coatings has bolstered across the globe. The implementation of various regulations concerning the emission of volatile organic compounds is also influencing the sales of these coatings globally. A report titled “Intumescent Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” has been recently added to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). To study the present market situation and future prospects of the global intumescent coatings market.

The global intumescent coatings market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2016 and 2024. At this pace, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$675.5 million by the end of 2024 from US$372.9 million in 2015. The report analyzes the key market indicators influencing the growth of the market. It investigates opportunities in the intumescent coatings market at the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities given in the report are justified through qualitative and quantitative data.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to identify the level of competition in the intumescent coatings market. It includes a qualitative review of the market attractiveness, in which application and countries have been studied based on attractiveness for each region and price trend for intumescent coatings for the period of 2016 – 2024. The study provides a comprehensive view of the intumescent coatings market by segregating it into application type, resin type, technology type, fire type and geography. Based on resin type, the major market segments are acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane and others. Epoxy-based intumescent coatings are the most common resin in the world. Over the coming years, the demand for epoxy-based coatings is expected to increase significantly, maintaining its lead in this market.

Geographical segregation covers the present and future demand for global intumescent coatings market in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Besides this, the report includes country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product and application segments. Major countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been studied within the report. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc. and RPM International Inc. Company profiles include information such as brand overview, company overview, number of employees, key competitors, business strategies, recent/key developments, business overview, acquisitions and financial overview.

