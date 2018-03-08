Global Green Cement Market 2017, Trends and Forecast Report Basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Industry Overview

Industry Highlights:

The global green cement market is projected to be driven by the growing preference for environmental protection and sustainability. In addition, the rising shift of manufacturers toward environment-friendly alternatives from conventional synthetic cement will fuel this market. Furthermore, the development of the construction industry in India, China, and in the nations of the Middle East due to the growing regulatory support for the development of infrastructure is poised to fuel the global green cement market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Manufacturing and usage of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) leading to 5%-10% carbon dioxide emissions as it contains toxic ingredients such as chromium and silica. Furthermore, the increasing alertness about the environmental dangers of OPC production as it requires high temperature for kiln operation is also hovering questions about its consumption. Thus the fact that OPC production emits a high volume of greenhouse gasses and carbon dioxide has forced governments, several builders, and architects to opt for greener solutions. Due to these reasons the demand for green cement has ascended in the past few years.

The major dynamics affecting the development of the market such as the key drivers, restraints, trends, and development chances in the market have also been added under this report. The development of the global green cement market in different regions and the prime regions leading in this market have also been summarized under this study. The technological advancements taking place in the market and their impact on the advancement of the global green cement market have also been presented under this study.

Major Industry Player’s:

The rising population is anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific market for Green Cement in the future years. The major companies that are involved in Green Cement are Siam Cement Public Company, HeidelbergCement AG, Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd.,CeraTech, Kiran Global Chems, CaleraCorporation, LafargeHolcim, CEMEX, Italcementi, Anhui Conch Cement Company and CNBM

Market Segments:

Green Cement market can be bifurcated on the basis of application, as public facilities, R & centers, commercial, industrial, residential among others. Geographically, the Green Cement market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Green Cement market size and forecast period for each region has been estimated from 2017 to 2023.Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by application and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Green Cement market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

