Global Deception Technology Market Share

According to a new report, “Global Deception Technology Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Deception Technology Market is expected to reach $2,068.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2016 -2022.
The Solutions market dominated the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The Services market is expected attain a market size of $641.1 million by 2022.
The Professional Services market contributed the largest revenue share to Global Deception Technology Services Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.
The Large Enterprises market registered the highest share in the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected attain a market size of $785.9 million by 2022.
The Network Security market dominated the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of Deception Technology, globally.Based on the Component, the Global Deception Technology Market is segmented into Solutions and Services segment. Based on the Category, the services market is bifurcated into Professional Services and Managed Servicessegment. The Professional Services Market Segment is segmented into Consulting, Training & Education, Design and System Integration and Support and Maintenance sub segments. Based on the Deception Stack, the market is segmented into Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security and Network Security.
The study also bifurcates the market according to the deployment mode as Cloud and On-premise segments. Based on the End User Organization size, the study segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. According to the application in various industry verticals the market is segmented into BFSI sector, Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Others.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key companies profiled in the report includes Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore, Allure Security Technology, TopSpin Security, Varmour and Smokescreen Technologies.
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-deception-technology-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.
Global Deception Technology Market, by Component
Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Training & Education
Design and System Integration
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
Global Deception Technology Market, by Deception Stack
Application Security
Data Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Global Deception Technology Market, by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-Premise
Global Deception Technology Market, by Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Deception Technology Market, by Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Energy and Utilities
Government
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Global Deception Technology Market, by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles:
Rapid7
Logrhythm
Trapx Security
Attivo Networks
Illusive Networks
Cymmetria
Guardicore
Allure Security Technology
TopSpin Security
Varmour and
Smokescreen Technologies
