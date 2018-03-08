Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Poised to Reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2025

A new research study titled “Global Market Study on Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices: Implantable Cardiac Monitors Product Type Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR during the period 2017-2025, and reach a valuation of nearly US$ 8.5 Bn.

The report offers detailed analysis on the key factors that are influencing the growth of the market. According to the report, the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market continues to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Growing investments in healthcare, favorable government policies, and rising popularity of portable ECG devices are among the key factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls and concerns about the efficacy of advanced ECG monitors are hindering growth.

The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market has been segmented into application, product type, end user and region for in-depth analysis. The application segment is further sub-segmented into atrial fibrillation, conduction disorders, tachycardia, bradycardia, ventricular fibrillation, premature contraction and others. According to the report, ventricular fibrillation segment remains the largest in terms of application. This segment is projected to grow at 5.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

The product type segments is categorized into implantable cardiac monitors, ECG stress test devices, holter monitors, resting ECG devices and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. The report projects mobile cardiac telemetry monitors to grow at a brisk pace during the assessment period.

The end user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, emergency medical services, hospitals and diagnostic centers and long term care centers. Hospitals remain one of the most lucrative end users for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices globally. This segment is projected to grow at nearly 7% during the assessment period.

The report has divided the global market into major regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America, led by the US, continues to be one of the leading markets for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices globally.

Some of the companies profiled in the report are NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., AliveCor, Inc., Medronic, Plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biotelemetry, Inc., Biotronik, Inc. and St. Jude Medical, LLC. (Abbott Laboratories).

