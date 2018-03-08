GKYP March Lunch & Learn

Killeen, TX/ 2018: Being a chamber member gives you an opportunity to attend various events and seminars that accentuate your business and thereby help in its growth.

The GKYP March lunch being held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM CST will feature a reputed speaker, Ace Turland, the President for Freedom Jeep Chrysler. He will be speaking about how to be successful in the automotive industry and what it takes to increase the sales.

Anyone willing to attend the luncheon needs to get themselves registered. It will be free for the members and non-members will be charged a nominal fee of $5. The event is sponsored by Freedom Jeep Chrysler, one of the leading car dealers in Killeen known for their par excellence customer service, friendly environment and attractive financing options.

They aim to encourage professionals who are just starting out to build relationships and share their ideas. Members get to unwind and entwine with other members of the chamber. A platform is created for them to connect with community leaders and learn from them. They are also given a chance to use their knowledge for serving the community they live and work in.

Member Benefits

• Advice and counselling services at very low costs.

• Guidance about how to make successful business plans.

• Help in reviewing business concepts and potential future options.

• Access to advertising.

• Tickets to premier events which the members get premium access to and concierge service even before the event commences.

• Assistance in acquiring and launching multichannel targeted marketing campaigns.

• Access to an online business directory.

• Online coupon systems for members, and more.

For more information about the event, call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541. You can also log on to https://killeenchamber.com/