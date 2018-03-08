GIFT GIVING, A WAY OF STRENGTHENING RELATIONSHIP

GIFT GIVING SHOULD NOT BE A FORMALITY. IT COMES FROM THE CORE OF YOUR HEART. IT MUST BE WITHOUT ANY REWARD IN RETURN. IT MAKES SOMEONE FEEL THAT YOU TRULY VALUE THEM.

Gift in relationships are very important because it helps to express your love and feelings. To give someone a gift does not mean that a present should be extortionate. Basically, it tells the receiver how much value you give to them. It not only gives happiness to the receiver of the gift but gift giver also become happy and content. The gift should not be measured by their monetary value but giving someone a feel that you are important in their life. Presents giving is a good source of strengthening relationships. It may be social relationships including family and friends, or working relationship.

To keep relationships healthier and strong, most important things are love, respect, and care. One of the best ways to ensure someone that you truly love them, respect their thoughts, and care for their needs, is to present them a nice product. As it is said that “action speaks louder than words”. So, if you want to build a long-term relationship, appreciate someone, apologize or say thanks, then you don’t have a better option but give them a surprise. Suppose your sister cooked well, you can appreciate her by giving a small gift like a recipe book. You can also appreciate your parent’s struggles by offering them a gift like a personalized cup. Parents usually used to give presents to their children to appreciate them on achieving high grades. This prompts them to put extra efforts to maintain their grades.

Corporations often launch their promotional campaign and offer corporate surprise to their employees, customers, suppliers, and clients. They acknowledge their hard work in support of the company. It helps them to perform better than before. On certain occasions, companies also give presents to their employees to celebrate their birthday, on the wedding, by giving them a feeling that they truly value your happiness and remember you in a special moment of life.

Most of our friends and relatives are living in long distance. To keep in touch with the relationship, sending them a personalized item is best to express your feelings. Every time he or she uses the item, the person will remember you.

In our life, most of the people helped us in many different ways. We can say thanks to them by present with a nice cool product. This not only shows our gratitude but that person also helped us whenever we need them in future.

Gifts not to be big or extortionate but it must be practical, helps a person to standard living. It could range from a small customized pen to household items.

There are problems in everyone’s life. But in difficult time gifting can help you. This may not resolve their issues but give them strength to tackle the problems, giving them feel that you are always here for them.

