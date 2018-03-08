Europe Long-term Care Software Market 2017

This report studies sales (consumption) of Long-term Care Software in Europe market, especially in Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, Spain and Benelux, focuses on top players in these countries, with sales, price, revenue and market share for each player in these Countries, covering

AOD Software

HealthMEDX LLC

MatrixCare

Optimus EMR

Omnicell, Inc.

PointClickCare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

SigmaCare.

Market Segment by Countries, this report splits Europe into several key Countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share and growth rate of Long-term Care Software in these countries, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Split by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Completely Integrated EHR

Billing Solution

Others

Split by application, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Long-term Care Software in each application, can be divided into

CCRCs

Nursing Homes

Others

