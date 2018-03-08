Choose the Right Builder’s Hardware from Timberfix

Whether you’re constructing new, or upgrading existing rooms in your house, the variety of material you’ll need to complete the work can be overwhelming. Timberfix helps you choose the right builder’s hardware.

[LITHGOW, 8/3/2018] – When taking on home improvements, extensions or new work, the design is about the owner’s taste, and needs to consider the style, function, buildability and, of course, budget. Although a specification for the main materials, whether bricks and mortar, concrete or flooring, a clearly required, homeowners must also consider builder’s hardware materials. Timberfix’s builder’s hardware includes everything from concrete accessories and joist hangers to hinges and door knobs. According to Hardware Retailing, a magazine about the hardware and home improvement industry, one of the first considerations made by homeowners when choosing hardware is their preferred finish.

Hardware Material and Finishes

Many builders mention that they have to learn their customer’s taste so that they can offer suitable hardware finishes. Some homeowners want only a traditional design, while others want a combination of both traditional and contemporary design ideas. For many, design consistency is crucial. Brass is a popular option for cabinet fixtures and is common in door locksets, hinges, cabinet handles.

Builders Hardware by Timberfix

Timberfix offers a comprehensive selection of builder’s hardware suited for a wide range of construction applications. They provide concrete accessories, aluminium flat bars, stainless steel connectors, brass door hinges and more. Their builder’s hardware is sourced from renowned brands such as Hobson and Bremick, Stanley, Irwin, Sutton and Alpha.

Timberfix’s wide range of builder’s hardware is cost-effective, economical and supports fixtures and structures of all types.

About Timberfix

Timberfix is owned and operated by a family of third generation builders. They supply construction fasteners, site supplies and hardware throughout New South Wales. The company has a reputation for its fast and reliable delivery service. Using their own professional drivers, Timberfix ensure that products arrive on-time and directly to their client’s worksite ‒ anywhere across Sydney, Blue Mountains and New South Wales.

