Alzheimer’s Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Alzheimer’s Market is a progressive disease as it gradually increases with time and damages maximum part of the brain finally destroying brain cells. It has been observed that maximum incidence of this disease is in UK where more than 520,000 people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the increasing ageing population is the reason which is driving Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic and therapeutic market. The global market for this is expected to reach USD 12 billion by the end of the forecasted period growing at a CAGR of 10%.

Key Players for Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Eli Lilly and Company (UK), TauRx (Republic of Singapore), Alector LLC (US), Accera, Inc. (US), Treventis Corporation (US), Neuro-Bio Ltd (UK), Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (US) and others.

North America holds the largest market share in global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic in 2015. The North America Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market is expected to reach USD 12 Million by the end of the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market.

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia which causes failure of the functioning of the brain. This disease damages the areas which is responsible for the thinking, problem solving and behavior process. According to the Alzheimer’s association, more than 5 million are living with alzheimer’s and one out of three seniors dies with the Alzheimer’s or any another type of dementia. The development of therapeutic methods and the primary new approvals of drugs that will drive growth during the forecast period which will supplement current market players and offer greater therapeutic options to the patients.

