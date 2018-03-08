Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Specializes in Stainless Steel Welding Services

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd., a one-stop shop for steel products in Drayton Valley, specializes in stainless steel welding services. These services are ideal for the fabrication of a range of products, including automotive parts, industrial equipment, and many more.

[DRAYTON VALLEY, 03/08/2018] – Advantage Manufacturing Ltd., a premier one-stop shop for steel products in Drayton Valley, offers quality stainless steel welding services. These services are ideal for the fabrication of a variety of products, including industrial equipment, plumbing parts, automotive parts, and more.

The Strength of Stainless Steel

While heavier than aluminum, stainless steel is a much stronger metal made of nickel, iron, copper, manganese, and the corrosion-resistant chromium. The stainless steel’s relatively low weight, flat and smooth surface, and unparalleled strength — with a capability to withstand high vibration, impact, and temperature — make it an ideal material to manufacture a range of products.

With Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s quality welding services, a piece of stainless steel can turn into customized parts and materials needed for specific applications. Plus, other than its durability and versatility, stainless steel is recyclable and non-toxic. Thus, it is an eco-friendly choice of material for the industrial, automotive, manufacturing, plumbing, and other industries.

A Team of Certified Welders

The company has a team of welders that are certified by the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) for being compliant with the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) standard 47.1 for the fusion welding of steel. They are fully insured, too, meeting all the safety requirements in the country.

The welders have trained in different welding processes, and they work closely with the company’s in-house engineers. This way, they can accomplish all custom projects — no matter the complexity. The Advantage Manufacturing welders treat all stainless steel welding projects with utmost care, delivering results that often exceed clients’ expectations.

In addition, this Drayton Valley’s one-stop steel shop provides a 24-hour call out service and completes rush jobs whenever necessary. It also makes its clients’ projects less stressful or more cost-effective by providing cost savings and quick turnaround time.

Based in Drayton Valley, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. extends its stainless steel welding services to businesses in Edmonton and the rest of Northern and Central Alberta.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Since 2005, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has been operating as a one-stop shop for steel products. It offers construction, repair, machining, and welding services to a variety of businesses in Drayton Valley, Edmonton, and other parts of Northern and Central Alberta. It is CWB-approved, and it has a team of experienced personnel always ready to provide efficient and quick steel services and sales.

To know more about Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. and its services, visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com.