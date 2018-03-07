Wireless LAN Security Market Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share by Top Companies

Market Highlights:

A WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) is a communication system that transmits data through air by using infrared or radio frequency technology. Sincae the WLAN signals have no physical boundaries, they are susceptible to leaking confidential data. For these networks, the data transmitted should be secured to prevent malware. Wireless local area network security is designed to prevent unauthorized access to protect networks. To remedy these security issues WLANs are equipped with various encryption, authentication, invisibility and other administrative controlling techniques.

Wireless LAN security refers to protection of information and resources from hijackers and other malware. The security vulnerabilities in WLAN are passive monitoring, unauthorised access, and denial of service attacks. Denial of service attack is a kind of malware that can disable WLAN. The hacker gets access to all secured content of the organization and can access CCTV cameras through denial of service attack. By using directive antennas near the premises, such attacks can be prevented.

The increase in the usage of cloud-based services by enterprises, high growth in mobile workforce solutions and rising internet based devices are the major factors that drive the global wireless LAN security market. Adoption of BYOD policy among organizations, rising demand for high speed data services, and growing adoption of Internet of Things are further fuelling the market growth.

Key Findings

In February 2018, Verizon enterprise solutions launched SD-WLAN (software defined wireless local area network) which helps enterprises to monitor network and mobile device insights with the help of user centric wireless LAN managed solution.

In February 2018, Cradlepoint, a global leader in 4G LTE network solutions announced subscription based model for wireless area networks.

The global Wireless LAN security market is estimated to grow up to USD 8.4 Billion at CAGR 19.05% through the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wireless WLAN market are A10 Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Blue Coat Systems Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Dell Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Juniper Networks, Inc.(U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc.(U.S.) among others.

Segmentation

The global wireless LAN security market is segmented into security type, technology, deployment, end-users and region. On the basis of security type, the segment is further classified into WPA / WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access), WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) and no-encryption. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into dedicated security appliances, mobile VPNs, stand-alone WLAN security software, and performance monitoring and intrusion detection systems. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. The end-users of wireless LAN security market are enterprises and individual consumers.

Regional Analysis

The market for global wireless WLAN security is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the major market share for wireless LAN security market. The presence of major market players, rising mobile work force and increase in demand for high speed data services are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show steep growth rate during the forecast period. The increase in use of mobile devices, adoption of cloud based solutions among SME and large enterprises and developments in IT sector are majorly responsible for the growth in this region. The prominent players in this market are constantly innovating in research and development in order to develop cost effective secured WLAN group.

Intended Audience