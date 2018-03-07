Wireless Display Industry by 2018 with worldwide Market Growth, Share, Size, Trends and 2025 Forecast examination

QY Research groups can be relied upon for the most updated and in depth information of the title Global Wireless Display Market this is estimated by experts to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the estimate time frame 2018-2025.

In terms of application the market is sectioned into

Consumer Electronics

Corporate & Broadcast

Digital Signage

Government

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Product the market is sectioned into

WirelessHD

WiDi

Miracast

AirPlay

Google Cast

DLNA

Others

Top regions encompassed in this study are

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

The leading players in this market are

Google

Amazon

Apple

Microsoft

Roku

Lattice Semiconductor

Netgear

Cavium

Actiontec Electronics

Belkin International

Qualcomm

Table of Contents:

Global Wireless Display Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Wireless Display

1.1 Wireless Display Market Overview

1.1.1 Wireless Display Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Wireless Display Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Wireless Display Market by Type

1.3.1 WirelessHD

1.3.2 WiDi

1.3.3 Miracast

1.3.4 AirPlay

1.3.5 Google Cast

1.3.6 DLNA

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Wireless Display Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer Electronics

1.4.2 Corporate & Broadcast

1.4.3 Digital Signage

1.4.4 Government

1.4.5 Healthcare

1.4.6 Education

1.4.7 Others

2 Global Wireless Display Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Wireless Display Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Google

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Amazon

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Apple

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Microsoft

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Roku

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Lattice Semiconductor

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Netgear

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Cavium

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Actiontec Electronics

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Belkin International

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Wireless Display Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Qualcomm

…

