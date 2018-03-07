WILD STONE co-sponsors Tri-Nation series: Nidahas Trophy 2018

WILD STONE, a leading men’s grooming brand from India, will co-sponsor the tri-nation T20 Nidahas Trophy 2018.Speaking on the association, Indian Perfumery Genius &Managing Director, McNROE Consumer Products, Mr. Narendra Kumar Daga feels, “Sri Lanka is a lucrative market for premium fragrances and we have observed healthy acceptance for WILD STONE-RED across key markets. Cricket has given us an opportunity to connect with our young audience.”

Like traditional cricket, WILD STONE, too has crossed many an international boundary to acquire mass appeal amongst its target audience across the sub-continent. In line with its popular caption, “Log to Notice Karenge”, WILD STONE’s “Most Noticeable Player of the Match” trophy will be awarded to the most deserving player for every match.Besides recognizing the spirit of sportsmanship, the brand is currently hosting a contest for its growing consumer base in the island country. Contest winners will bag audience passes and watch the match live at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo,Sri Lanka.Meanwhile, WILD STONE’s Facebook Page will also feature candid shots of stadium audience captioned as #WildStoneNoticeableCelebritiesamongst other interesting digital campaigns.

Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, McNROE Consumer Products said, ‘WILD STONE has received enormous support and appreciation across Sri Lanka and we are delighted to be associated with Nidahas Trophy 2018. We look forward to a long term association with our Sri Lankan consumers.’ Founded in 1998 to celebrate the Spirit of Independence, this year the tournament will feature three south-east Asian cricketing giants – India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The tri-nation series is being hosted in R. Premadasa Stadium from 6th to 18th March 2018 and will follow the T-20 game format.