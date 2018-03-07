WALK-WINN Protects Hay with Durable, Poly-tec Tarps

WALK-WINN’s hay tarp features tie-downs and rope, allowing farmers to secure bales of hay in preparation for inclement weather.

[LITTLE ROCK, 03/07/2018] — WALK-WINN provides solid protection from both the rain and the sun with durable utility tarps. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company’s Poly-Tec tarps are available in widths ranging from 10 inches to 30 inches, in 5-inch increments.

Arkansas is a major exporter of rice, feed grains, cotton, poultry, and soybeans. With 49,346 farms state-wide, 16 percent of the farms of Arkansas account for approximately 92 percent of production, according to the American Farm Bureau. Hay protection is critical to a farm’s operation because hay feeds livestock and controls erosion.

Durability for Functionality

The manufacturer adds that the tarps are USA-made laminate. They are also rip-stocked every three-eighth inches for strength. Moreover, all tarps come with tie-downs and rope.

WALK-WINN assures customers that qualified individuals make, inspect, and test the products to ensure that these fulfill their customers’ needs.

Customization for Every Requirement

The company can also accommodate those with specific tarp coverage need. Customers can send specifications and measurements in CAD form, which they may download from the company’s site. The company’s qualified team can further sew specialized items using their own designs.

“We offer our products at fair prices, without comprising the level of protection we provide. Count on us to provide top-quality products and unsurpassed customer service, regardless if you’re shopping for a single stock cover or several custom-made covers for your company’s entire fleet,” the manufacturer remarks.

About WALK-WINN

As a brand associated with quality products, WALK-WINN is a trusted provider of heavy-duty covers for boats and vehicles. The company meticulously makes the products in the manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. With nearly five decades in the industry, WALK-WINN has mastered the craft, taking extra measures to provide long-lasting products that offer superior protection.

For more details, visit https://www.walkwinn.com today.