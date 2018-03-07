Value Added Pomegranate Products are the Need of the Hour

“The recent initiatives by the Government for promotion of food processing industry is expected to boost the market for processed Pomegranate Products”, says RNCOS

India, is the largest producer of pomegranates in the world, however, the popularity of the fruit as table fruit is limited. Also, there are limited processed or value added products of pomegranate. This creates an immense opportunity for value added products owing to the enormous health benefits of Pomegranate.

The awareness of the Indian middle class population about the health benefits of the fruits and the increasing disposable income is expected to boost the market for value added products for fruits. With the increasing number of women in the workforce, there is a growing need of quick nutritious food.

Our latest report “Opportunity Assessment for Processed Pomegranate Products” in India provides a comprehensive analysis of the opportunities of the processed products from pomegranate and extracts. The report discuses all the possible products which can be derived from the different parts of pomegranate plant, i.e., fruit, bark, leaves etc. Products can be divided into value added products and bioactive products.

Value added products include primary products, secondary products and tertiary products. Fresh juice and arils comprise the primary products while Fruit concentrate, Syrup and Jelly, Pomegranate jam, and Anardana constitute the secondary products. Tertiary product is wine. Bioactive products include various classes of Sterols and Steriods, Tocopherols, Conjugated and Non conjugated fatty acid, Triglercides, Anthocyanin, Flavanols & Flavanos, Hydroxybenzoic Acid and others. Bioactive compounds are widely used owing to their medicinal benefits for treatment of diseases. These compounds are believed to be helpful in the cure of chronic or incurable diseases such as arthritis, initial cancer stage or diabetes.

The Government is also encouraging the food processing industry by various short term and long term loans which is expected to encourage more small and middle scale players to enter the market.

The report further highlights the competitive landscape of the Indian Processed Pomegranate products market describing the business, key companies, and recent activities of the major industry players. The section is therefore expected to clearly help the reader gain crucial insight into the key market players’ performances and strategies for growth. The research provides all the pre-requisite information for clients looking to make a debut in this industry.

