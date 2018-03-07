Top Flite Financial, Inc. Expedites VA Loan Applications of Qualified Missouri Veterans

Top Flite Financial, Inc. gives special assistance to qualifying veterans, widows, and active soldiers applying for VA loans. The company also offers up to 100% cash out for VA refinance programs.

[SAINT LOUIS, 3/7/2018] – For the past 15 years, Top Flite Financial, Inc. has been processing home loans for aspiring home buyers in Missouri and the nearby states. One of the most in-demand lending options it processes is the VA Guaranteed Loan. In 2017 alone, the company processed over $33 million worth of VA loans for 179 approved applications.

A Three-Year Climb for VA Loans

VA loan and loan benefit awareness has increased in recent years, and the data from the Department of Veterans Affairs proves this. From more than 430,000 VA loans worth more than $99 billion in 2014, the total number of loans increased to 740,000 with an estimated value of over $188 billion in 2017.

For Top Flite Financial, Inc., now is the best time to apply for a VA loan. Given its popularity, benefits, and low rates, it’s possible that applications will continue to pour from all corners of the country. Getting applications in early could give qualified veterans and active members of the armed forces an advantage.

Simplifying VA Loan Applications

Top Flite Financial, Inc. provides an avenue for qualified veterans, veteran widows, and active servicemen and women to obtain housing assistance. Those living in Missouri and the nearby states can depend on the lending company’s swift processing of VA loan applications: the company’s strengths lie in its 24-hour turnaround times and experienced loan processors.

As long as applicants qualify for VA loans, Top Flite Financial, Inc. ensures a smooth and quick process regardless if they are first-time home buyers and homeowners seeking to refinance their existing mortgages.

What sets the company apart, though, is that it allows up to 100% cash out for VA refinance programs (most lenders only allow 90% cash out).

“We have a soft spot for those who have served our country,” says Top Flite Financial, Inc. on its website. “[We] will go the extra mile to make sure they have an awesome experience when choosing us as their mortgage lender.”

About Top Flite Financial, Inc.

Top Flite Financial, Inc. is a mortgage company processing different kinds of home loan options in St. Louis, Louisiana. Besides VA Loans, it handles applications for FHA, Jumbo, Manufactured, and Reverse Loans. Although its offices are in Missouri, the company extends its lending services to home buyers in Indiana, Illinois, Oregon, and California.

Learn more about the company’s available lending options at https://www.topflitestl.com.