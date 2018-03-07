TMMN Announced To Offer Landline Texting for International Users

At this event the spokesperson of the company announced that the company will expand its service area to the whole globe. It will provide landline texting service to all customers all across the world. It means anyone, regardless of its country can take benefit of this advanced SMS to landline service. The companies will text-enable any landline or toll-free number, so it can take benefit of landline texting and its whole range of features.

“A majority of text to landline solution providers cater customers in the USA. We, too, started with the USA, but with increasing demand of landline texting in different regions of the world, we have decided to provide this service in each country. We have made all required arrangements to provide the required provisioning for text-enabling international numbers for texting. Furthermore, the companies can take benefit of our free support service to assure they get all required support to use this text-to-landline solution in the most effective way.”, shared Ash Vyas, Director, Text My Main Number.

According to the shared details, this landline texting service provider company will not charge any setup fee for text enabling the number of international clients. Also, the packages will be almost same. The company has also built a support team working in different countries to provide support to the international clients.

The landline texting can allow any landline to send and receive SMS and MMS. This is a complete SMS solution for businesses and it can be used by any small, mid or large scaled business.

Key benefits of landline texting for business are listed below:

• Viable communication

• Prompt response

• Automate communication

• Save time

• Better utilization of resources

• Improved work-life balance for employees

• Improved productivity

• Improved ROI

• And more

“Any company can use the texting to landline service for internal and external communication via texting. We all know an SMS gets read quicker than email. Also, a short text can be sent within a few seconds to convey a message. On the other hand, conveying the same message through voice call can take at least two-five minutes. You can save a lot of time of your staff and clients by introducing landline texting in your business.”, shared the spokesperson of Text My Main Number.

According to the shared details, the international clients will get all features and benefits available for the local clients in the USA. They will get an advanced SMS solution for their business, which can be accessed remotely. All messages sent and received via the SMS to Landline solution of Text My Main Number will be logged into the system and can be accessed anytime, from anywhere.

The spokesperson of the company has invited clients to get a free demo of the solution. To get a free demo, interested prospects can reach the company’s website: http://textmymainnumber.com/