Srishti Studios Announces The Completion Of Revitalizing Workspace In Their Project Line

Annanagar, Chennai ( webnewswire.com ) March 07, 2018 – Srishti Studio has worked hard to address the workspace concerns to promote a cordial working atmosphere and enhance the performance of the employees. This press release focuses on the latest revitalization workspace project completed by their architects. The company has made a worthy contribution towards this mission and is committed to design excellence.

Srishti with their team of passionate architects have designed this amazing urban workspace and they share their project experience here. Urbanisation is moving at a fast pace with two-thirds of the population soon to move to cities by the end of 2050. The urban centres are consuming two-thirds of the energy and are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. All this has contributed to the unprecedented rise in building sustainable workspaces to meet the working and health demands of the workers.

Srishti Studio announces revitalization of an office property. Here they have upgraded the main entrance and the lounge area to make it an interactive business centre. “Our architects have transformed this office into an attractive workspace in the amenity rich surroundings, says Prabhu Alagappan, Partner – Turnkey Solutions.” For this an understanding of the requirements of the employers and employees were addressed. The architects offered solutions based on the specifics requirements. The designs are based on collaborating and networking promoting efficiency among workers.

In the 5000 sqft office building space located in the suburbs, they have created a dramatic revitalization to showcase it as a value alternative to properties seen in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The space comes with a full service cafeteria, power and emergency systems and a well managed parking lot. The design renovations take place at the lobby, entrance and the common space too. The architects in Chennai have given a modern feel to the building by redesigning the exterior and including glass curtain wall using canopy. The high use of wood and metal trim gives a traditional feel to the reception desk showcasing it as a high end hospitality desk. In the lobby, they have added café style seating arrangement to create space not just for socializing but for working too. Here you can have a sip of your espresso in front of the large flat screen TV.

In the working area, they have used a T shaped workstation with a decent storage. The high back chairs are designed keeping in mind the long working hours. The building exteriors are also redesigned with intriguing landscapes and exterior signage to make it visible from any quarter.

About Srishti Studio

Founded in 2010, the company offers architectural services to residential and commercial projects. A bunch of creative and enthusiastic architects they are one of the best in town when it comes to design consultancy. Over the years, they have catered to clients of all sizes from small home designs to huge commercial spaces. For them no project is big or small. Srishti Studio strives to create best architectural solutions to their clients based on their requirements. Their team of expert architects have designed architectural delights in Chennai. The company is committed to work ethics and adheres to integrity, commitment and team work. To learn more, visit http://www.srishtistudio.com/

