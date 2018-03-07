Reasons to choose the Oregon credit union

People tend to overlook other options when it comes to financial institutions, as they are familiarized with banks Portland Oregon and consider them more reliable. However, the Oregon credit union is a worthy alternative. This type of organization has evolved greatly and it presents many benefits. It is no wonder the popularity it gains and how rapidly it develops.

There are many benefits brought by the Oregon credit union. For once, you can find the same services that banks provide. You can get loans, open a savings account, and have a debit or credit card and such. Some people believe that credit unions are not so well developed, meaning they are not up to date with latest technologies. This is certainly not the case, as you can take advantage of mobile and internet banking and they have a wide range of ATMs as well. Credit unions are expanding, as more and more people decide to become members. This is actually a great advantage.

People who use the services of credit unions are not clients, but members. This means they have rights, not just obligations. They take part in meetings and have voting rights; knowing what happens within the union. Unlike banks that are making everything possible to register profits, credit unions are non-profit organizations. They are aimed at helping the community, listen to members’ needs and assist them. Of course, certain criteria has to be met to become a member of the credit union and these vary. In some cases, it is simply enough to live within a certain area or work in a certain location.

Another great advantage that credit unions have over banks Portland Oregon is excellent customer services. When you need information regarding services or you have any questions, banks tend to put you on hold and make you wait. On the other hand, credit unions care about their members and they respond faster, they understand requests and they want to help the community. Let us not forget that other members have dealt with similar situations and they know how to respond. For example, if a person needs a loan, credit unions will help requesters find the right one and fill applications.

As seen, credit unions present many benefits to members and there are many reasons why they are worth considering. The first step is identifying the organizations within a certain location and then find out what services they offer, if they cater what you are looking for. Credit unions are open to any questions regarding membership, so you can go to one in person and find out what is needed and what paperwork you have to prepare. In the end, you will be able to compare the unions with banks, especially the fees applied by both. You will discover that credit unions have lower fees and higher interest rates.

Do you want to receive better services than you experience with banks Portland Oregon (https://www.onpointcu.com)? In that case, take a look and see what this Oregon credit union (https://www.onpointcu.com) has to offer and how you can become a member.