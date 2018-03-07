Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Overview, Growth, Supply, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2022

Global Modified atmospheric packaging Market Information by Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyproylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE)), by Gases (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon-Dioxide, and others), Application (Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, & Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

The modified atmosphere concept for packaged goods consists of modifying the atmosphere surrounding a food product by creating vacuum, gas flushing or controlled permeability of the pack thus controlling the biochemical, enzymatic and microbial actions so as to avoid or reduce the main degradations that might occur. Increasing demand from manufacturers for longer shelf-life and hygienic packaging of food is a major factor driving the demand of modified atmospheric packaging market. The growing demand of packaged food is also adding to the demand of the market. High cost of development may hamper the growth of global modified atmospheric packaging market.

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market

North America dominates the global modified atmospheric packaging market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This is mainly due to high demand of packaged food and implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act by the government. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period for modified atmospheric packaging. at a moderate pace during the forecasted period. Rapid urbanization and increased disposable income among the individuals are some factor driving the demand of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

The key players of global modified atmospheric packaging market include Linde AG (Germany), CVP Systems Inc. (U.S.), Total Packaging Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Hayssen Flexible Systems (U.S.), Dansensor A/S (Demark), Praxair Inc. (U.S), Ilapak Packaging Machinery (Switzerland), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Bemis Company Inc. (U.S)

The report for Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

