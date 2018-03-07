Mobile Workforce Management Market 2018 Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Competitor Strategy and Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Mobile Workforce Management is a category of software and services used to manage employees working on field. The increasing trend in automation, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile applications, virtual desktops have provided a wider platform for small and medium enterprises and businesses. The core function of mobile workforce management is to track time management, labor planning, attendance management and performance management. The mobile workforce management mainly focuses on work scheduling, fleet management, field automation which helps in organizations planning their work management in a systematic way. The drivers that are responsible for growing the market for mobile workforce management are, growth in demand for mobility, automation in organizations and industries and Internet of Things (IoT).

Tieto Oyj (Finland) an IT software and service company providing IT and product engineering services has established a new strategic partnership with Swedish IT Company Quinyx, a market leader in SaaS (Software as a Service) workforce management solutions. The workforce management application balances Tieto’s existing offering and network, including Workday and Success Factors. Furthermore, as a mobile-first solution Quinyx gives users the possibility to react quickly to changes and empower employees.

In June 2016 Abaqus Inc. (U.S) announced that it has launched a new solution for companies trying to improve the safety of their remote mobile workers. The solution combines IFFT rules with real-time GPS location and status information to detect when an employee might be in danger and initiate an emergency response. Now companies can enhance lone worker safety while better complying with OSHA safety regulations and reducing liability risks.

The Mobile Workforce Management holds some of the major players like Clicksoftware Technologies (U.S.), IFS Solutions Ltd (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), Service Max (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), Actsoft Inc. (Finland), ADP LLC (U.S.), Airclic Inc. (U.S.), Aricent Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.), MobiWork LLC (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), ServicePower (U.K), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Vox Mobile (U.S.), Work Force Software LLC (U.S.), and Trimble Navigation Ltd (U.S.),.

The global Mobile Workforce Management Market is expected to grow with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Workforce Management Market is segmented on the basis of end-users covers wide areas such as BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Procurement, Manufacturing and many more. In the area of logistics mobile workforce management helps in a wide way. Customer will have real time data by connecting the shipper, operations, management, the driver and automated work flows to create smarter deliveries. Blackbay Ltd., the leading provider of mobility enabled solutions, is offering its flagship product Delivery Connect which provides end to end data for logistic companies. Delivery Connect is built on Blackbay’s logistics application framework. The mobile workforce management software framework makes it easy for the customers to hit the ground running with the deployment of pre-configured applications.

Regional Analysis:

The North American mobile workforce management market is in a state of instability. New participants, ongoing technology advancements, and more educated customers are causing steady growth in both users and revenues. Field service management is a key market for mobilized remote workforce management solutions. Currently, this market is in evolution stage, with larger entry of software vendors and cloud expertise that can create the mobile workforce management. The addition of increased R&D funds by larger, well capitalized participants is resulting in new capabilities to improve customer care in the field, including artificial intelligence (AI) tools, 3-D visualization and augmented reality, the first MWM apps for the new wearable form factor (smart watches and smart glasses),etc.

