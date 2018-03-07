Indian Poultry Feed Market Continues to Grow at a Decent Pace

“With increase in consumption of animal-based protein in the Indian population, the rearing of poultry animals and hence requirement of poultry feed is expected to increase. This is expected to boost the market”, says RNCOS

India has emerged as the only country in the developing world with a self-reliant, technology-driven poultry industry with the capability to produce every essential input for successful poultry farming, including indigenous genetic resource & breeding, world class poultry vaccines & medicines, Specific Pathogen-free eggs (SPF), farms & hatchery automation systems, pellet feed, egg processing, poultry processing, nationwide network of disease diagnostic laboratories & facilities for entrepreneurial development and training in both private & public sectors.

As per our study, poultry feed companies looking for further expansion would also find Uttar Pradesh as a good investment destination considering growing broiler production in the state to meet its mammoth population’s poultry meat demand. The Indian poultry feed industry, dependent on the sound growth of poultry has a great untapped potential, with Southern and Northern regions accounting for over 65% of country’s total broiler feed consumption together. The report incorporates our analysts comprehensive assessment of the poultry feed market dynamics in states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam through multiple interviews with poultry farmers, marketing managers and production heads of feed manufacturing companies. Interviews were taken to understand the technological advancements, annual poultry production and future plans of the companies.

Our report “Indian Poultry Feed Market Opportunities” portrays the current scenario of- poultry feed industry in the country with a bird’s eye view on both traditional and packaged feed. Our analysis anticipates the poultry feed market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% till 2019-20. In the coming years, packaged poultry feed is expected to grow at a higher pace compared to the traditional poultry feed. The research report offers a well-framed picture of poultry feed market dynamics, essential to get a grasp of the market nerve.

As per our research, broiler feed consumption is recording faster growth than layer feed consumption. Total poultry feed consumption is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6% till 2019-20. Our study finds, Haryana, country’s largest broiler producer as a key investment destination amongst other Indian states as commercial broiler feed penetration stands at around 90% in the state and it will rise further by 2019-20, the state also becomes important due to its close vicinity to Delhi-NCR, as the region accounts for significant poultry meat and egg consumption.

Our research clearly depicts the historic, current, and expected future trends of layer and broiler feeds consumption, and the key drivers and constraints influencing the market growth. State-wise poultry feed market of some of the prominent states is an important addition to the research. Government initiatives to boost poultry production and more effective packaged feed have also been precisely incorporated in the study.

Moreover, in order to assess the competition in the poultry feed industry; we have profiled key industry players, covering their business overview and product portfolio. Although the incumbent feed manufacturers are not able to explore the full potential of the Indian market, they are optimistic about the bright future prospects. Their upcoming expansion plans and entry of new players validate the fact. In this way, encompassing all critical aspects of the Indian poultry feed market, the report presents a comprehensive outlook of the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Poultry-Feed-Market

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Food&Beverages.htm