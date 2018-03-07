Inclinometers Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2% by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

An instrument that is used heavily in industrial, construction, and electronic application for measuring angles of any slope or inclination with respect to the gravity by introducing a reference horizon. The instrument is used in various applications like military, aviation, civil construction engineering, transportation, marine, for leveling platform, and measuring slope angles.

The inclinometers vary from one axis to 9 axes and more. These instruments are also known by different names like tilt sensor, level gauge, and level meter, gradiometer, tilt indicator, or slope meter. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the inclinometer market is the higher rate of adoption of MEMS systems in consumer electronics. These systems are used to perform gestures and operations like scrolling, tap, tilt, and rotate.

The inclinometers have a heavy usage in mobile sensors for higher efficiency and optimization.

Regional Analysis:

By geography, the Inclinometers Market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have a strong infrastructural growth and possess a large number of construction sites. Also, the companies in the U.S. take the construction work on contract and serve nations like the Middle East, India, China, and parts of Europe. North America is closely followed by Europe and had acquired the second largest market share in 2016 due to the presence of a huge number of prominent players manufacturing inclinometers.

However, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. The inclinometers are highly used in the constructions, automotive and consumer electronics industry. These industries are expected to rise in parts of Asia Pacific, covering countries like India, Taiwan, and South East Asia. On the other hand, the Middle East countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are moving towards infrastructural development.

Segmentation:

• On the basis of the axis, the market is segmented into 1 – axis, and multi-axis.

• On the basis of the output signal, the market is segmented into a digital signal, analog signals, and TTL signals.

• On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into MEMS, electrolytic, closed – loop gravity, capacitive, others

• On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into construction, electronic equipment manufacturing, industrial automation, industrial robots, marine, aviation and defense, and automotive applications.

