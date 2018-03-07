Toronto, Ontario: IChessU sponsoring 2018 national chess congress (a national championship) which is going be held at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA on 9-11 March,2018. Get register today in event to test your skills in chess. If you want to prepare your children for next year’s tournament, enroll them today in online courses at IChessU.

IChessU is the world’s largest online chess school to get the best classes and lessons Live by their famous chess coaches and mentors. They are committed to deliver the best online chess lessons. They provide their first chess assessment lesson at no charge to the students. Anyone can join the online chess school as it is available online, no one has to present physically at school to take classes. The size of the group does not affect the quality of the chess lesson. The same chess tutorials can be offered to all group sizes.

The National Junior chess congress Championship 2018 is going to be held on 9 to 11 March 2018 at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley School in San Jose, CA. There are so many sections for different ages of students. There are two rounds first is on Saturday-10-1:30-5 and second is on Sunday- 9-1. The entry fee details are $60 by 2/10/18, $70 from 2/11/18-3/4/18, $80 on 3/5/18 or after.

For further details of National championship please visit IChessU and register today for it. You can also contact them at 1-855-424-3778. Save your time and money while learning chess lessons. Learn from home and save your time!

About the Company –

IChessU is world’s largest online chess school. They provide affordable chess lessons and coaches who help and make your chess learning fun and interactive. The primary goal of IChessU is to develop creative thinking, intuition, sharpen memory, and most importantly, the ability to analyze and to make tough decisions by solving problems flexibly.