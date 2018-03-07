IChessU: Learn Different Styles of Playing Chess

Toronto, Ontario: IChessU, the online chess learning platform, offers the most effective computer-based method for learning and mastering the themes, positions and ideas in chess. They teach different styles of playing chess to the learners of all levels, from kids to adults, from beginner to the seasoned experts.

Chess is known as a noble game – “a game of kings” and it is no coincidence, as it takes/develops similar skills. IChessU can accompany the journey to improve your chess and make it more enjoyable by their online classes. They have a team of masters who help students to learn lessons, tactics, openings and endings principles, bringing it all together by playing chess tournaments and chess matches.

IChessU coaches make sure to you get a solid understanding of the basics before moving on to more advanced concepts. IChessU is one of the best places one can improve at chess: the approach, studying chess is based on the developed by our chess school curriculum, delivered by experienced coaches and proven in the field with many years of coaching. A person with the facility to win at chess is ready to conquer any complex problem on either a personal or business level. So, enroll today to get started with chess.

The different styles of chess consist of:

a. Technical

b. Positional

c. Attacking

d. Calculating

e. Tricking

f. Dynamic and practical

g. Intuitive

h. Logical

i. young

Players need to focus on areas of strength and improve the areas of weakness. By acquiring these techniques in chess will definitely improve their playing techniques. In the Championship, knowing what category your opponent belongs to, may significantly help you to decide what strategy is the most effective.

Learn chess with online chess tutors at IChessU and make chess learning fun with improved strategy skills and different styles of chess, visit their website today to sharpen your brain.

About the company:

IChessU is world’s largest online chess school. They provide affordable chess lessons and coaches who help and make your chess learning fun and interactive. The primary goal of IChessU is to develop creative thinking, intuition, sharpen memory, and most importantly, the ability to analyze and to make tough decisions by solving problems flexibly.

Contact Details:

4400 Dufferin Street Unit A6,

Toronto, Ontario

ZipCode – M3H 6A8

Canada

Phone:+1-855-424-3778

Email: info@ichessu.com

Website: http://www.chesscoachonline.com/