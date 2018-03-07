Humantelligence Appoints Frantz Alphonse to the Board of Directors. Alphonse Seeks to Accelerate Growth, Drive Strategic Alliances, and Expand Leadership

Humantelligence, the leading AI-driven recruiting and culture analytics company, today announced that it appointed to its Board of Directors Frantz E. Alphonse, Co-Founder and Sr. Managing Director of AP Capital Holdings (APCH). Alphonse will help Humantelligence to drive strategic alliances, designed both to help the company accelerate its strong growth among corporate clients and to continue building market leadership with the HR software verticals of culture analytics and recruiting.

With over 25 years of experience, Alphonse is a highly regarded private equity executive through his leadership at AP Capital Holdings where he partnered with Fortune 500 companies to catalyze and create a new generation of the largest, most scalable Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) companies in the United States. Historically, AP Capital has collectively employed thousands of individuals in over a dozen countries around the globe. (For more information, please see: http://www.apch.com/solutions).

Prior to AP Capital Holdings, Alphonse worked in Banking with Morgan Stanley, held operating positions with Procter & Gamble in the US and Latin America, and has held other roles in Corporate Strategy. Alphonse holds a BA from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“We are honored to have Frantz join our Board of Directors,” said Juan Luis Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence. “I have had the pleasure and privilege of knowing Frantz for over 25 years. He is highly respected and an incredibly talented leader. Frantz will bring tremendous value to our customers and partners. His Business Development and Strategic Alliance expertise will help us achieve our long-term vision of delivering at scale the most advanced talent analytics platform to impact corporate culture, turnover, and engagement.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Humantelligence Board of Directors, to be working with Juan again, to be engaging with my highly esteemed colleagues on the Board, and to be supporting such a talented management team,” said Alphonse. “I believe we have a significant opportunity to disrupt the HR software industry and the antiquated assessment world. It is now about execution at scale. I have no doubt Humantelligence is positioned to deliver huge value to corporations and their employees.”

To learn more about how Humantelligence can help companies gain valuable culture insights and to recruit for the best cultural fit, please contact gabriela.garner@humantelligence.com or visit www.humantelligence.com.

About Humantelligence

Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based recruiting and culture analytics platform that leverages break-through artiﬁcial intelligence and talent analytics to measure team culture and to help companies recruit for culture ﬁt and predictive success. With Humantelligence companies can streamline the recruiting process, significantly improve employee engagement, and reduce turnover. Humantelligence is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices around the world and tens of thousands of users. To learn more about Humantelligence visit www.humantelligence.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Humantelligence

Related Links

http://www.humantelligence.com