H.V. Nathan publishes his short-story collection ‘Omnium Gatherum’ with Notion Press

7th March, Mumbai : H.V. Nathan has published his short-story collection book ‘Omnium Gatherum’ with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. The book contains many refreshing contemporary short stories.

Beautifully weaved stories, witty anecdotes and a galore of several episodes that have the essence of modern India infused in them—this, in gist, is what author HV Nathan’s Omnium Gatherum is about. Stimulating or satirical, perceptive or amusing, Nathan’s themes alternate between the comic relief he finds as a commuter in a jam-packed Mumbai suburban train, or the more pressing issues he covered as a frequent contributor to leading newspapers. A talented linguist, Nathan represents the enigmas of grimy world politics effortlessly while lacing them with humour, which is sure to leave readers amazed.

As an aide to a prominent politician and across a career that bridged Kolkata and Mumbai, Nathan views the pan-Indian scene around him with a tinge of irreverent hilarity, often mirroring the ‘Common Man’, immortalized by eminent cartoonist R.K. Laxman, as the inevitable hero. These stories are true reflection of his thoughts, observation and humour.

Published by Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, ‘Omnium Gatherum’ is currently available on the company’s e-store, Amazon and other e-commerce sites.

About the Author :

The short-statured, bespectacled HV Nathan can hold forth on virtually any subject under the sun, ranging from Vaclav Havel to vadapav. A native of Tamil Nadu, Nathan speaks fluent Bengali having been brought up in the ‘City of Joy’. He has worked as an assistant to some prominent Bengali film-makers and he recalls his days with nostalgia in the alleys of Calcutta.

Currently, he lives in Mumbai and considers the city as his home. During the course of time, he has become an expert in providing practical solutions for the city’s problems.

He was the Executive Assistant of Murli Deora, MP from South Mumbai. An avid reader of books and magazines, Nathan makes it a point to be updated on global affairs and writes several papers on an array of issues.