Green Data Center Market Size, Trends, Market Growth, Analysis & Industry Forecast 2018-2025

The Report “Global Green Data Center Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” covers the manufacturers’ data, detailed view about regions and countries of the world; which demonstrates a regional development status, volume and value, including market size, as well as price data. Along with segment data, including: by Type and Application segment etc.

This report studies the global Green Data Center market, analyzes and researches the Green Data Center development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Dell, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

EMC Corporation

Emerson Network Power

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

American Power Conversation Corporation (Schneider Electric SA)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PUE 1 to 1.5

PUE 1.5 to 2

PUE Greater than 2

Market segment by Application, Green Data Center can be split into

Air Conditioning

Power Backup

Storage & Servers

Network

Security Appliances

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Green Data Center

1.1 Green Data Center Market Overview

1.1.1 Green Data Center Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Green Data Center Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Green Data Center Market by Type

1.3.1 PUE 1 to 1.5

1.3.2 PUE 1.5 to 2

1.3.3 PUE Greater than 2

1.4 Green Data Center Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Air Conditioning

1.4.2 Power Backup

1.4.3 Storage & Servers

1.4.4 Network

1.4.5 Security Appliances

2 Global Green Data Center Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Green Data Center Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Ericsson

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Dell, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Eaton Corporation Plc

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 EMC Corporation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Emerson Network Power

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Hitachi Ltd.

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Green Data Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 American Power Conversation Corporation (Schneider Electric SA)

4 Global Green Data Center Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Green Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Green Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Green Data Center in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Green Data Center

……

