Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market Projected to Touch US$267.37 bn by 2025

This report provides an analysis of the global ultra-mobile devices market for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Ultra-Mobile Devices Market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to influence the market’s growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Billion and in terms of volume in million units across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Global ultra-mobile devices market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as growing demand for gadgets with extended portability and improved accessibility. With advancements in technology, the demand for sophisticated devices to match with improved lifestyle has also increased to a significant level. Along with offering, advanced computational features and portability, the ultra-mobile devices also delivers an elegant user experience through hardware designs and integrated ergonomics. As a result of these factors, the market for premium category ultra-mobile devices is a largest share contributor towards the global market.

Moreover, the basic ultra-mobile devices offer a cost efficient solution for basic computation and entertainment requirements and thus, these devices are the major contributors in terms of volume towards the global ultra-mobile devices market. In addition, increasing disposable income of major population in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil and South Africa is supporting the growth of ultra-mobile devices market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides the value chain analysis and key market indicators for the ultra-mobile devices market. The ultra-mobile devices market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Segmentation

Ultra-mobile devices market is segmented by type, device type, industry vertical and region. By type, the ultra-mobile market is categorized into premium, basic and utility devices. On the basis of device type, ultra-mobile devices market is segmented into tablets, laptops, convertibles and detachable ultra-mobile devices. Based on industry vertical, ultra-mobile devices market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, education, consumer electronics, and others. Among these, IT and telecommunication, and consumer electronics are the key industries supplementing the growth of cyber security market.

Global Ultra Mobile Devices (UMD) Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the ultra-mobile devices market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Rising demand for cloud connectivity, portable devices and on-the-go usage is forcing companies to develop advanced and more compact products to meet the demands of the market. Some of the major players in the global ultra-mobile devices market are: Apple, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell, Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation.

The global ultra-mobile devices market has been segmented into:

Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Type

Premium

Basic

Utility

Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Device Type

Tablet

Laptop

Convertibles

Detachable

Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Industry Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Consumer Electronica

Others

Global Ultra-mobile Devices Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

South America

