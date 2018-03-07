Global Sports Apparel Market Size

According to a new report, “Global Sports Apparel Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Sports Apparel Market is expected to reach $202 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2016 -2022.

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to attain a market size of $44,644.6 million by 2022. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% during 2016-2022.

The Men market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Retail market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $118,176.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of Sports Apparel, globally. Based on the End User, the Global Sports Apparel Market is segmented into Men, Women and Children segment. Based on the Mode of Sale, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Online segment. According to the Retail type, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Brand Outlets and Discount Stores segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report includes Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Fila, Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, and Columbia Sportswear Company

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on End User, Mode of Sale, Retail Type and Geography.

Global Sports Apparel Market, by End User

Men

Women

Children

Global Sports Apparel Market, by Mode of Sale

Retail

Online

Global Sports Apparel Market, by Retail Type

Supermarket

Brand Outlets

Discount Stores

Global Sports Apparel Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles:

Under Armour, Inc.

Adidas AG, Nike, Inc.

Puma,

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Umbro

Fila

Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

New Balance Athletic Shoe

Columbia Sportswear Company

