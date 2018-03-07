Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Projected to Touch US$18,664.0 MN by 2025

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) IT consist of hardware, software and service. These components are often used for automating various processes in quick service restaurants. Quick Service Restaurant IT Market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and recent developments playing influential role in the QSR IT market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market’s growth during the said period. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market globally include supportive government policies, acts and regulations associated with QSR IT adopted by various industries in various regions around the world. With increasing demand for automation and advanced technology in quick service restaurants, the market is expected to experience high growth in coming decade. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models. The study provides a complete perspective on global QSR IT market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report establishes the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry and are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the QSR IT market. In addition to this, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players engaged in global market. Key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component the QSR IT market is segmented as hardware, software and service. In terms of hardware the QSR IT market is segmented as Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards. The software segment is further classified into Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconcillation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation and Franchise Management. The global QSR IT market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the global QSR IT market.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global QSR IT market. Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, Inc. GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems, Inc. and Verifone Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the QSR IT market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive and customized products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Global QSR IT Market

Global Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, By Component

Hardware

Digital Signage

Kiosks

Drive through terminals

Point of Sales

Handheld devices

Digital menu cards

Software

Front of House

Inventory Management

Reconciliation

Labor Management

HR Software

Data Analytics

Marketing

Restaurant Operation

Support Operation

Franchise Management

Service

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global Quick Service Restaurants IT market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

