Global Neural Networks Software Market to reach a market size of $29.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Neural Network Softwares Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Neural Networks Software Market is expected to attain a market size of $29.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.
The Analytical Software market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 30.6 % during the forecast period. The Optimization Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Data Mining & Archiving market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 31.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The BFSI market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 29.6 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 29.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 30.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Neural Networkhave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Incorporated and Intel Corporation
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-neural-networks-software-market/
Research Scope
Global Neural Networks Software Market By Type
Analytical Software
Optimization Software
Genetic Algorithm
Simulated Annealing
Data Mining & Archiving
Visualization Software
Global Neural Networks Software Market By Vertical
BFSI
Government & Defense
Industrial Manufacturing
Media
Retail & Ecommerce
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Global Neural Networks Software Market By Geography
North America Neural Networks Software Market
U.S Neural Networks Software Market
Canada Neural Networks Software Market
Mexico Neural Networks Software Market
Rest of North America Neural Networks Software Market
Europe Neural Networks Software Market
Germany Neural Networks Software Market
U.K Neural Networks Software Market
France Neural Networks Software Market
Russia Neural Networks Software Market
Spain Neural Networks Software Market
Italy Neural Networks Software Market
Rest of Europe Neural Networks Software Market
Asia-Pacific Neural Networks Software Market
China Neural Networks Software Market
Japan Neural Networks Software Market
India Neural Networks Software Market
South Korea Neural Networks Software Market
Singapore Neural Networks Software Market
Malaysia Neural Networks Software Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Neural Networks Software Market
LAMEA Neural Networks Software Market
Brazil Neural Networks Software Market
Argentina Neural Networks Software Market
UAE Neural Networks Software Market
Saudi Arabia Neural Networks Software Market
South Africa Neural Networks Software Market
Nigeria Neural Networks Software Market
Rest of LAMEA Neural Networks Software Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Qualcomm Incorporated
Intel Corporation
