Global Marine Big Data Market Projected to touch US$3,240.5 MN by 2025

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the Global Marine Big Data Market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2017 to 2025. With fast changing technology, use in various applications and rising adoption of this technology in marine sector, the marine big data market is expected to experience high growth in the coming years. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the potential for new insights, increased technological investments in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, high demand for marine big data solutions from oil & gas industry and advent of customized solutions in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

Global Marine Big Data Market: Scope of the Study

This report on the global marine big data market provides a detailed analysis of big data solutions used for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry which are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the marine big data market growth. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the marine big data market in order to highlight the competition scenario. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global Marine Big Data Market: Key Segments

The global marine big data market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of component, application, data source and geography. Based on component, the market is classified into software and service. The software segment is further segmented into data analytics, data collection, data discovery & visualization and data management. Services segment is further classified into consulting, system integration and operation & maintenance. Based on data source, the market is categorized into environmental, oceanographic, geological data, economic and others. On the basis of application, the marine big data market can be segmented into renewable energy, oil & gas, fishery, whale watching, marine protected area, marine traffic, dredging, harbor, offshore construction and others. Geographically, the global market for marine big data has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and India. The analysis by component, end-user and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the marine big data market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report concludes company profiles of major players in the marine big data market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and segment presence. Some of the major players in the global marine big data market with the significant developments are Teradata, Splunk, Inc., AIMS-Sinay, Oceanwise, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, MarineFIND, BigOceanData, Avenca Limited, BMT Group Ltd., Datameer Inc. Databricks Inc., Nautical Control Solutions, LP, Ocean Networks Canada, Smart Ocean and Open Ocean among others.

Market Segmentation:

Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Component

Software

Data Analytics

Data Collection

Data Discovery and Visualization

Data Management

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Operation and Maintenance

Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Application

Renewable Energy

Oil and Gas

Fishery

Whale Watching

Marine Protected Area

Marine Traffic

Dredging

Harbor

Offshore Construction

Others

Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Data Source

Environmental

Oceanographic

Geological Data

Economic

Others

Marine Big Data Market Analysis, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

