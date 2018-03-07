Global Low Code Development Platform Market Projected to Reach US$126,638.0 Mn by 2025

This report provides an analysis of the global low code development platform for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Low Code Development Platform Market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Low-code platforms have the capability to resolve delivery-speed problems more cost effectively, with improved performance and at greater scale, than traditional development methods. Currently, vendors are more focused on aiding organizations of all sizes with an aim to drive business creativity by rapidly transforming ideas into advanced and secure omni channel applications. Low-code development platforms have evolved as a faster way to deploy and build innovative business applications. Cloud based mobile apps will largely be attractive for enterprises, as they would want to reduce the data security issue inherent in BYOD. The growing demand for low code development platforms in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, government, BFSI and education is expected to reinforce the growth of the low code development platform market over the forecast period.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Scope of the Study

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides ecosystem analysis and key market indicators for the low code development platform market. The low code development platform market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Key Segments

Low code development platform market is bifurcated by type and deployment type. By type, the global low code development platform market is categorized into general purpose platform, mobile – first app platform, database app platform, request handling platform, process app platform and others. Among these, mobile – first app platform and general purpose platform are the major segments which are expected to fuel the growth of low code development platform market over the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Furthermore, the cloud-based deployment segment is further categorized into public, private and hybrid. Among these deployment type, hybrid cloud is the key segment which is expected to enhance the growth of low code development platform market around the globe.

Global Low Code Development Platform Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the low code development platform around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Some of the major players in global low code development platform market are AgilePoint, Bizagi Appian Corporation, Caspio, Inc., Mendix, OutSystems, MatsSoft Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Google Inc. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

Low Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment

Cloud

Private

Public

Hybrid

On-premise

Low Code Development Platform Market, by Type

General Purpose Platform

Database App Platform

Mobile – First App Platform

Process App Platform

Request Handling Platform

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Low Code Development Platform Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

