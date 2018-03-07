Global Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period of 2016-2026

Government initiatives to promote halal products and increasing demand among the Muslim population will expedite revenue growth of halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market. To explore the global halal nutraceuticals & vaccines market, a report titled “Halal Nutraceuticals & Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” has been recently added to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This report has forecasted the changing climate of the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market for the period of 2016 – 2026. It has scanned all the major geographies, analyzed the potential of all the market segments and assessed all the opportunities available for companies operating in the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market.

The global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2016 and 2026. At this pace, the market will reach a valuation of more than US$ 80 million by the end of 2026. The report on the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market begins with an executive summary followed by the market overview and definitions. Executive summary provided in the report gives a 360-degree view of the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market. The report also presents a market taxonomy, where it has segmented the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the largest regional segment in terms of value share for halal nutraceuticals and vaccines across the globe and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

In the market dynamics section, the report highlights drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends likely to define market growth in the coming years. Through extensive research, report has studied how the different market elements are going to influence the future and the present development of the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market. This report tries to provide useful insights to leading market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of changing with the changing market trends.

The last section of the report focusses on some of the top companies operating in the global halal neutraceuticals and vaccines market and evaluates their business performance and long-term and short-term goals. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad, Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd., Agropur, Inc. (Davisco Business Unit), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd and NoorVitamins.

