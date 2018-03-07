Global Guar Complex Market to Rake in US$ 1.7 Bn by 2026, APEJ to Remain Lucrative

Recently a new comprehensive report titled “Guar Complex Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has been added to the database of “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)” that focuses on the historical trends of the global guar complex market and forecasts future prospects from 2012 to 2026. According to the report, the global guar complex market is projected to rake in nearly US$ 1.7 Bn in revenues by 2026.

According to the report, demand for guar complex is driven its application as food additive and as serum in development of new drugs. Scientific research on the properties of guar, and how it could be used in health and well-being are likely have expanded the scope of applications for guar. It is expected that during the assessment period, demand for guar will witness a spike on account of its wide-ranging applications.

Although the global guar complex market is projected to witness a steady growth during the assessment period, demand is likely to be stifled by concerns about the side effects of guar. Concerns regarding weight loss and gastrointestinal obstruction have led healthcare providers to advise against guar complex products. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The global market of guar complex has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for in-depth analysis and these segments are distribution channel, end use, product type and region. The distribution channel segments is further sub-segmented into farmers, traders/wholesalers, retailers and processors. The end use segment is categorized into direct consumption, fracking, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, textiles and others. The product type segment is divided into guar seed, guar meal, guar gum and others. On the basis of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

On the basis of product, guar seeds continue to account for the highest demand, whereas guar meal and guar gum products are likely to witness steady growth rates. Traders and wholesalers are among the largest distribution channel for guar complex globally, whereas pharmaceuticals continue to be the largest end-users. According to the report, demand for guar complex products through pharmaceutical end use is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to be one of the largest markets for guar complex during the assessment period. The demand for guar complex in APEJ will remain concentrated in China and India. The report projects the APEJ guar complex market to be worth US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2026. In addition to APEJ, North America and Europe are likely to be the other key markets for guar complex during the assessment period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Jai Bharat Gum, Hindustan Gums, Cargill Inc., Ashland Inc., India Glycols Ltd, Lamberti, Vikas WSP, Shree Ram Gum, Lucid Colloids, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd and Rama industries.

