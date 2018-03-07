Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Scoops Impressive Growth with Higher Demand

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Research Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

In a highly dynamic global market for Cold-Brew Coffee, companies need to constantly evolve to stay ahead of the curve. To do so, they need accurate information on the market. The recent report endeavors to help them achieve their growth targets by offering crucial information on the global market for Cold-Brew Coffee. The findings of the research study is not just expected to help such savvy vendors keen on expanding their global footprint, but also policy makers and regulatory organizations, investors, independent research bodies, and non-profit organizations.

The report on the global market for Cold-Brew Coffee, presents important current and future figures and also key trends. It factors in macro-fundamentals to understand the dominant future trends as well. The report gathers data from both paid and open sources and also gathers useful insights from industry veterans to understand where the market for Cold-Brew Coffee is headed in the future.

The global Cold-Brew Coffee market is valued at USD 321 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1369 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.35% between 2017 and 2023.

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestl

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Gradys

Comprised of Cold-Brew Coffee pages, it provides a chapter-wise dissection of the market. It segments the market for Cold-Brew Coffee based on various parameters such as products, technology, application, and geography. It also throws light into which segment holds out maximum promise for vendors and why. It presents such crucial information leveraging tables, charts, and graphs so as to make it easier for clients to spot key trends and make the most of the available opportunities.

The team of experienced analysts who have prepared the report, also delve deep into the factors promoting or hindering the market for Cold-Brew Coffee. It also uncovers the important trends that are emerging in the market. Banking upon all the information, it has charted the best course of action for success hungry companies.

This report has been prepared after exhaustive primary and secondary research by interacting with C-level executives of prominent companies in the global market for Cold-Brew Coffee and through exhaustive online research.

Table of Contents

1 Cold-Brew Coffee Market Overview1

1.1 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Overview1

1.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Segment by Types (Product Category)2

1.2.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2023)2

1.2.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 20172

2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market Competition by Brands/Brand14

2.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L) and Share by Brands (2013-2018)14

2.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Brands (2013-2018)18

2.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Average Price (USD/L) by Brands (2013-2018)22

2.4 Brands Cold-Brew Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types23

2.5 Cold-Brew Coffee Market Competitive Situation and Trends25

2.5.1 Cold-Brew Coffee Market Concentration Rate25

2.5.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Market Share (%) of Top 3 and Top 5 Brands25

3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD) by Regions (2013-2018)28

3.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)28

3.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)29

3.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)30

3.4 North America Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)31

3.5 Europe Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)31

3.6 Asia-Pacific Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)32

3.7 South America Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (2013-2018)32

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018)33

List of Tables and Figures

Table Lucky Jack Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors41

Table Cold-Brew Coffee Product Information41

Table Lucky Jack Cold-Brew Coffee Sales (K L), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/L), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2013-2018)43

Figure Lucky Jack Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Growth Rate (%) (2013-2018)44

Figure Lucky Jack Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Market Share (%) (2013-2018)44

Table High Brew Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors45

Table Cold-Brew Coffee Product Information46

Table Cold-Brew Coffee Product Information54

