Global Cinnamon Market Projected to be Worth US$ 3,500 Mn by 2026

A new thorough report titled “Global Market Study on Cinnamon: Cassia to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue during 2017 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)” that focuses on analyzing past trends of the global cinnamon market and presents future prospects from 2012 to 2026. The report projects the global cinnamon market to represent an opportunity worth US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2026.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4240

The report offers a detailed analysis on the key factors that are driving the growth of the global cinnamon market. A holistic and comprehensive analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats has been included in the report. According to the report, demand for cinnamon is growing on account of positive perception among consumers about its benefits in maintaining health and well-being. Cinnamon has antibacterial and antifungal properties, and its use in alternative medicine is witnessing a spike.

The global market of cinnamon has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for detailed study. These segments are form, product type, distribution channel, application type and region. On the basis of form segment, the global market is further divided into quills, featherings, chips, leaf oil, bark oil, powder and others. The product type segment is sub-segmented into cassia, Ceylon, Saigon and others. The distribution channel segment is categorized into modern trade, convenience stores, traditional grocery store, online channels and others.

The application type segment is divided into culinary uses, bakery, beverages, spice mixes, chocolate & confectionary, soups and sauces and others. On the basis of region, the global market is divided into key regions that are North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/cinnamon-market

By product, cassia remains one of the highest-selling product types, and is expected to account for nearly US$ 600 Mn in revenues by the end of 2026. Demand for Saigon is also expected to grow at a brisk pace during the assessment period. By application type, the report projects culinary segment to witness robust growth, whereas modern trade is anticipated to be the largest distribution channel.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Adam Group, HDDES Group, Ceylon Spice Company, First Spice Mixing Company, EHL Ingredients, Pure Ceylon Cinnamon, Bio Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., SDS SPICES (PVT) LTD., Elite Spice, C.F. Sauer Company and Mc Cormick Spices.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4240

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/