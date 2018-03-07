Global Adaptive Security Market Forecast to 2023

The report on Adaptive Security Market by component (solution, services), application (security, cloud security, endpoint, network security), deployment (cloud, on-premises), vertical (BFSI, energy, utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Adaptive Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Among applications, Network security segment is currently dominating the adaptive security market and the trend is expected to continue by the end of the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for real-time network security intelligence solutions and services. Application security segment is anticipated to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to protect enterprise applications that are deployed on different endpoints.

Among verticals, government &defense vertical is anticipated to dominate the overall adaptive security market over the forecast period. Government and defense organizations across countries are keenly focusing to safeguard sensitive information and continuously monitor and prevent targeted cyber-attacks. On other hand, BFSI vertical is expected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to protect online banking transactions through website and mobile devices.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adaptive security market by component, by application, by deployment, by vertical and by region. The component types include solution and services, furthermore services includes professional services, and managed services. The application includes application security, cloud security, endpoint security and network security, among others. The deployment mode includes cloud and on-premises. The vertical includes BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America leads the global adaptive security market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The adaptive security market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period. The attractiveness of the adaptive security market in the Asia-Pacific region is result of increasing deployment advance security solutions by government organizations to protract critical information and further monitor and targeted cyber-attacks.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Aruba Networks, Cisco Systems, Cloudwick, Fireeye, Juniper Networks, Rapid7, Trend Micro, and among others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of adaptive security globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of adaptive security.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the adaptive security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.