Get to Know the ins and Outs of the Personal Flotation Devices Market

This report studies the Personal Flotation Devices market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Personal Flotation Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Personal Flotation Devices market is valued at 2165.5 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2911.4 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.68% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personal Flotation Devices.

The major players in global Personal Flotation Devices market include

Survitec Group Limited

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Hansen Protection

Drarger

On the basis of product, the Personal Flotation Devices market is primarily split into

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Some of the key questions the report tries to answer are:

What are the headwinds and tailwinds affecting the trajectory of the global market for Personal Flotation Devices?

What the macro-fundamentals are holding a sway over the market dynamics?

What is the size of the market for Personal Flotation Devices in terms of revenue and value?

Which are the key product, application, and end use segments in the market for Personal Flotation Devices?

What are the key geographic regions into which the market can be divided into?

Which are the prominent companies operating in the market and what is their respective market shares?

What are winning strategies of the players in the market? How is shaping the contours of the market?

Table of Contents

1 Personal Flotation Devices Market Overview1

1.1 Personal Flotation Devices Product Overview1

1.2 Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Types (Product Category)1

1.2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2025)1

1.2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 20174

1.2.3 Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)4

1.2.4 Life Jacket5

1.2.5 Survival Suit5

1.2.6 Buoyancy Compensator6

1.2.7 Others6

1.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Segment by Applications7

1.3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2013-2025)7

1.3.2 Passenger & Aircraft Crew9

1.3.3 Commercial Vessel9

1.3.4 Government & Military10

2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers/Brand20

2.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units) and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)20

2.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)22

2.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Average Price (USD/Unit) by Manufacturers (2016-2018)26

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Flotation Devices Headquarters27

2.5 Personal Flotation Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends28

3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD) by Regions (2013-2018)31

3.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)31

3.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2013-2018)33

3.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) (2013-2018)35

3.4 North America Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD) and Price (USD/Unit) (2013-2018)35

4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Types39

4.1 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2013-2018)39

4.2 Global Personal Flotation Devices Revenue and Market Share (%) by Types (2013-2018)41

4.3 Global Personal Flotation Devices Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2013-2018)43

4.4 Global Personal Flotation Devices Sales Growth by Type (2013-2018)44

