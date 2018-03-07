Fungicides Market status Top Companies, Growth Factors, Technology & Innovation Trends by 2023

Market Synopsis of Fungicides Market:

Market Scenario:

Fungicides are used to inhibit and control the growth of the fungal diseases in plants. It is used to increase the crop productivity by providing adequate disease control support. Increasing population and rising demand for crops is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage caused by fungal infections have surged the demand for fungicides at global level. Moreover, rising demand for bio-fungicides for crop-protection from fungal diseases is projected to drive the growth of fungicides market over the review period.

Furthermore, growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables, and their awareness towards health is boosting the market of fungicides. Additionally, high acceptance for integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the Fungicides Market. However, toxicity caused due the consumption of fungicides and stringent laws in the use of certain fungicides for crop production may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fungicides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Bioworks, Inc.(U.S.), Certis U.S.A. LLC (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.)

Market Definition:

Fungicides are a type of pesticides, which primarily includes biological organisms or chemical compounds that restricts the fungal diseases by inhibiting or killing the fungus responsible for causing the disease. Fungicides are widely used in the agricultural segment for the crop protection. The most commonly used active ingredient in fungicides preparation is sulfur. The most common chemical fungicides available in market includes: dithiocarbamates, phenylamides, benzimidazoles, triazoles, chloronitriles, strobilurins and others.

Intended Audience

• Fungicides manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Fertilizer manufacturers

• Retailers and wholesaler

• E-commerce industry

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

• High demand for organic food products has surged the global market of bio-fungicides

• Bio-fungicides have a massive opportunity in the pesticides industry

Segments:

Fungicides are segmented on the basis of type, which includes chemical fungicides, bio-fungicides, and others. Among both, triazoles holds the major market share followed by strobilurins in the chemical fungicides segment. The primary reason for the growth of triazoles is their extensive use for the prevention of soybean rust, which is considered to be a fungal pathogen. However, high demand for bio-fungicides in crop protection is projected to uplift the market of fungicides at global level in the review period.

On the basis of mode of treatment, the fungicides market is segmented into seed treatment, soil treatment, and others. The seed treatment segment is dominating the market owing to ease of fungicides use on seeds by spraying technique. Furthermore, spraying of fungicides on fruits, stems and leaves is also easy.

On the basis of the form, the fungicides market is segmented into powder, liquids, and others. The liquid form is dominating in this segment owing to its easy use.

On the basis of application, the fungicides market is segmented in fruits and vegetables, cereals and pulses, oilseeds and grains, and others. Among all the applications, fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market owing to increasing health awareness regarding organic fruits & vegetables in the population. However, the demand for cereals and pulses is predicted to experience a high growth owing to health benefits associated with the consumption of organic pluses and cereals.

Regional Analysis:

The global fungicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the fungicides market followed by Asia Pacific. Germany has been accounted for a higher use of fungicides for protection of fruits and vegetables from diseases owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using fungicides. Furthermore, high demand for orgainc fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considerd to be key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals and pulses have uplifted the demand for fungicides in Asia Pacific countries like India, China and Japan, which is likely to boost the growth of the fungicides market during the review period. Additionally, approval for the use of fungicides on commercial products by the regulatory authorities and government initiative for creating awareness about the correct use of fungicide among farmers for high crop yield is projected to raise the growth of the fungicides market.

The report for global fungicides market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the various segments and regions of the market.

