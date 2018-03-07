Free breast cancer checkup by Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Centre

As we all know that breast cancer has globally become a huge issue of women mortality. The disease not being restricted to any age group is a matter of serious concern for the society.

There are several causes of breast cancer like exposure to radiation, obesity, genetical factors etc. Especially for the women who are in their forties or above, and the one who has a history of breast cancer in the family should be wary about it even more.

However, awareness and early detection can curb its growing burden and risk; Working ahead in that direction, Nitrro Bespoke Fitness centre has organized an event on the very special occasion of Women’s day. A small initiative towards the society welfare where we welcome not only the Nitrro family but outsiders as well for a free breast cancer checkup.

You can contact at your nearest Nitrro centre to arrange an appointment of the checkup for yourself and the one’s you care for.